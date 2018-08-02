With August comes the wave of patriotic zest

Independence Day celebrations are a big deal in Pakistan. With all size available flags, buntings and badges, almost everything is painted green dispatching the message of independence and celebration everywhere.



As August hits around the corner, the preparations for the Independence Day is not something one can roll eyes from. It seems that Pakistanis are all set to host 71th birthday of their mother land.

Sky-high enthusiasm is witnessed in all. Children are found decorating their houses with buntings and flags however teenagers are busy in purchasing their favorite green T-Shirts and badges.

Bringing up rear, Pakistan celebrates its independence day with great fanaticism, fervor and renewed promise to make their country strong and affluent. Color full events chalked out in a befitting manner and spirits all high delivers vibes of great zeal and patriotism.