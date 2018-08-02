Thu August 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

Fawad Chaudhry dismisses speculations over Imran-Saudi Ambassador meeting

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Hussain has dismissed all speculations  pertaining to a recent bilateral meeting between Imran Khan and Saudi Arabia's  ambassador.

Citing the meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan and Saudi ambassador, Fawad said the bilateral meeting only discussed to strengthen ties between the two countries, adding masses should refrain speculating other things.

In his statement released on Twitter, PTI spokesman rejected all the speculations and fake reports regarding  the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif or any NRO did not come under discussion in the meeting between Imran and Saudi envoy, said Fawad.

