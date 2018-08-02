69 MQM bank accounts detected abroad: FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Bureau has reported to an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday about as many as 69 foreign bank accounts identified of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders.

According to the regulating body it has discovered that Rs1,321,509,608 had been gathered by the political group’s leaders by unlawful means of extortion and ransom.

It further revealed that the amount was dropped in bank accounts of the charity organization called Khidmat-e-Khalq (KKF) that the party operated between the years of 2013 to 2015.

Furthermore, it was added that the amount was transferred to foreign accounts of MQM UK.

It was further revealed that British lawyer, Barrister Toby Codman was hired by the federal administration and the counsel was handed records which were needed from the United Kingdom.

The FIA has also asserted that the KKF funds were laundered by MQM leaders Arshad Vohra, Khwaja Sohail Mansoor, Babar Ghauri, Khwaja Rehan and Ahmed Ali.