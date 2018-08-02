Iran deports 186 Pakistanis for illegal stay

QUETTA: Iranian security force have handed over 186 Pakistani nationals to Levies Force at Pak-Iran Borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district, sources said on Thursday.

According to detail, these Pakistani workers had gone to Iran for their livelihood.

They were apprehended from different parts of Iran for living in the country without valid traveling documents.

Levies sources said these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completion initial inquiry.