Opposition parties to support PML-N candidate for PM election in NA

ISLAMABAD: An all-party conference of opposition parties has denounced the parliamentary elections as sham and unfair, said Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday.

“The opposition alliance has declared the elections as non-transparent. But we have decided to challenge the puppet government in the parliament,” Sherry Rehman told media persons after the APC which was attended by PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP and other parties.

"We will take oath in the Nationa Assembly," she said.

Opposition parties have developed a consensus on some points which include fielding joint candidates for the upcoming elections of Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly, she said.

“It has been decided that every political party will separately issue a white paper against the elections,” she said.

She said that opposition parties would back a PML-N candidate for the election of Prime Minister.

PPP will field its candidate for the election of National Assembly Speaker while Deputy Speaker will be taken from the MMA, she added.

"We have also agreed to stages protests in the assembly and outside," she said, adding that election was held to ensure the victory of one party.

Speaking on this occasion, PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that all democratic parties would launch a democratic struggle. "The flawed election is an assault on the foundation of Pakistan," he said.

ANP's Mian Iftkhar Hussain said that opposition parties were in a strong position to form a government.