Shahbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders led by party President Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail here on Thursday.



Sources said Nawaz Sharif clad in orange suit (shalwar Kameez) was looking healthy and determined.

Nawaz Sharif directed the party leaders to fully participate in All Parties Conference and adopt a one-point agenda, sources said and added protest against alleged rigging should continue.

Later, Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders met Maryam Nawaz in the prison.

The other PML-N leaders include Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Mushahid Hussain and Mariyyum Aurangzeb.