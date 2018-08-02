Three foreign nationals abducted and killed in Kabul: police

Kabul: Afghan police in Kabul Thursday recovered the bodies of three foreign nationals who they said had been abducted and killed, in the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn capital.



The killings come as the capital has been rocked by an increasing number of attacks in recent months as Daesh and Taliban insurgents target security forces and government installations.

The victims, all working for a logistics company in Kabul, were from India, Macedonia and Malaysia, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.

"At this stage we think it is a terrorist incident," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killings.