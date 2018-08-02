Lahore to commence polio vaccines from August 6

LAHORE: A two months' consecutive inspection on samples of water collected from Lahore’s sewerage has detected presence of polio virus.



The Department of Health Punjab, after conformation of the existing virus in the city’s sewerage, has called out a meeting among concerned officials on the matter.

The department has also announced launch of an anti-polio vaccination to drive through all areas of the city, commencing from August 6.

Samples containing polio or poliomyelitis, a childhood disease that claims paralysis or death, were collected from Outfall Road on July 11, while sewerage samples gathered earlier in June were also inspected of the crippling virus.

According to World Health Organization, it requires a country three years of span with no cases to prove complete eradication of polio.

Statistics show that the number of cases in Pakistan have declined from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and later eight in 2017. Recent count was found to be of three polio cases in 2018, all in Balochistan.

The disease triggers mostly children under five and has no cure. However, multiple vaccine doses are obligatory for the population to prevent irreversible paralysis.