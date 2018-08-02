A Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas duet might be on the way soon

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines recently for her reported engagement with Disney star Nick Jonas but now the world-famous duo have decided to pair up their vocals to release a duet together as well.



Indian media reports have revealed that the Bollywood bathing beauty might be collaborating with the Jonas Brother to unveil a track with hearsay suggesting Chopra to be appearing in the music video with her beau as well as singing for it.

Reports citing sources revealed that: “Nick is thinking of doing a song with Priyanka. And she’ll not just feature in the video, but might also lend her voice. Things are at a nascent stage.”

The 25-year-old Camp Rock actor is known to contemplate such things as his earlier released superhit song ‘Jealous’ had also featured his former lover, American model and actor Olivia Culpo.

On the other hand, the Quantico starlet has become a hot topic after Indian director Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Twitter her decision to not continue with the Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', hinting at probable wedding bells.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat and the reason is very very special. She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her. Team Bharat wishes Priyanka Chopra loads of love and happiness for life,” stated the tweet.