PK-70 Result: PTI's Shah Farman loses to ANP in vote recount

Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khush Dil Khan has been declared winner from Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly's constituency PK-70 after vote recount, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Quoting Returning Officer from the area, the TV channel reported that ANP leader won with a close margin of 187 votes.

In initial results, a former provincial minister Shah Farman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the election from two provincial assembly (PA) constituencies.

He won the election on the provincial assembly constituency PK-70 with a slight margin of just 47 votes and the PK-71 with a big margin of 8,107 votes against his opponent.

According to the initial results issued by the returning officer, Shah Farman won the election on PK-70 with the lead of just 47 votes against former deputy speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Khushdil Khan, of the Awami National Party (ANP).

Shah Farman bagged 15,404 votes against the 15, 357 bagged by Khushdil Khan.

Khan, however, challenged the results demanding a recount.

The total number of voters in the constituency were 1,11,112 including 65,138 men and 45,974 women.

The number of votes polled in the constituency stood at 50,717 including, 36,523 men and 14,194 women, while 2,095 were rejected.

The turnout stood at 45.64 percent. A total of nine candidates were contesting election from the constituency and a nail-biting contest had been predicted between the PTI and ANP candidates.

The contest was very close and the position of the two candidates was changing from time to time as results from a total of 79 polling stations started pouring in.