PTI decides not to invite foreign dignitaries to oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to avoid inviting foreign dignitaries in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan, said Central Secretary Information PTI and MNA elect Fawad Chaudhry.



Talking to media, he said PTI chief Imran Khan has directed to keep the oath taking ceremony as extremely simple.

“ We will not invite any foreign dignitaries as it will be purely a national ceremony,” he said adding however that only a few foreign national personal friends of Prime Minister elect Imran Khan has been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony being held in Presidency.