Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

App­
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI decides not to invite foreign dignitaries to oath taking ceremony of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to avoid inviting foreign dignitaries in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister in waiting Imran Khan, said Central Secretary Information PTI and MNA elect Fawad Chaudhry.

Talking to media, he said PTI chief Imran Khan has directed to keep the oath taking ceremony as extremely simple.

“ We will not invite any foreign dignitaries as it will be purely a national ceremony,” he said adding however that only a few foreign national personal friends of Prime Minister elect Imran Khan has been invited to attend the oath taking ceremony being held in Presidency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'Imran a breath of fresh air in Pakistan's suffocating dynastic politics'

'Imran a breath of fresh air in Pakistan's suffocating dynastic politics'
Shaheen Air permitted to bring back 300 stranded Pakistanis from China

Shaheen Air permitted to bring back 300 stranded Pakistanis from China
Polling underway at Dadu polling station in NA-234, PS84

Polling underway at Dadu polling station in NA-234, PS84

Pakistan all set to produce electricity from Thar coal

Pakistan all set to produce electricity from Thar coal

Load More load more