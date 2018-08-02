Sindhu vows to attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Former India cricketer Navjot Sidhu has reportedly said that he will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting, which is expected on August 14 .

Accepting the invitation, Sidhu remarked that Imran is a great personality, adding; "I will travel to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony as he is a reliable person".



Earlier, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan have been invited to witness Khan's oath taking ceremony.

Fawad further remarked that decision pertaining to inviting international personalities will be made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as we don't know if there is enough time to call them or not.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Dr Shireen Mazari in a tweet said that cricketer-tuned politician Imran Khan will take oath of office as Prime Minister of Pakistan in a simple ceremony at the President House with no foreign dignitaries.