Reddit says user data between 2005 and 2007 breached

NEW YORK: Social media network Reddit said on Wednesday a hacker broke into a few of its systems and accessed some user data, including current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old encrypted passwords.

A copy of an old database backup containing very early Reddit user data from the site´s launch in 2005 through May 2007 was accessed by the hacker, the social media network said.

"Although this was a serious attack, the attacker did not gain write access to Reddit systems; they gained read-only access to some systems that contained backup data, source code and other logs."

Slowe said Reddit learned on June 19 an attacker compromised a few of its employees´ accounts between June 14 and June 18.The breach was carried out by intercepting text messages that were meant to reach employees with one-time login codes, Reddit said, adding that it was notifying the affected users. Slowe said the firm hired its first head of security nearly three months ago.