MQM turns down invite to attend opposition's APC

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has turned down an invitation to attend an all-party conference being hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We will not be going to the APC,” MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari told Geo TV on Thursday.

The decision came shortly after former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair spoke to Faisal Sabzwari and invited his party to attend the APC.

The APC is expected to chalk out a strategy to hold protests against alleged election rigging.

PML-N, PPP, ANP and MMA have already agreed to set up a joint opposition front to give tough time to the incoming PTI government.

Opposition parties are keen to field their own candidates on prime minister and speaker posts, Syed Khursheed Shah, the former opposition leader, said.

On the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan has directed his close aide Jahangir Khan Tarin to immediately contact the MQM-P after it was reportedly asked by the PPP to choose between Sindh and federal governments.