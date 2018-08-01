Imran Khan advises close aide, Karachi leaders to court MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has directed his close aide Jahangir Khan Tarin to immediately contact Muttahida Qaumi Movement after it was reportedly asked by the PPP to choose between Sindh and federal governments.

According to well-placed sources, PTI leaders have sprung into action over PPP’s conditional offer to MQM on joining the Sindh government.

Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan has asked his party to step up contacts with the MQM and persuade the party to back the PTI-led federal government.

“Jahangir Khan Tarin has been asked to contact the MQM. PTI’s Karachi leadership has also been advised to court its former political foe,” sources told Geo.

Sources add that MQM is in a fix whether to join the Sindh government or support the PTI’s efforts to form a government at centre where Imran Khan struggles to find coalition partners amid mounting opposition from PML-N, PPP and MMA.