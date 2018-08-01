Gen. Bajwa appreciates Army Elections Support Centre for assisting ECP

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday presided over 212th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The forum reviewed geo- strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country.

The Army Chief directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

The forum expressed satisfaction on progress of military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace especially through Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS).

General Bajwa appreciated efforts of Army Elections Support Centre (AESC) and field formations for assisting Election Commission of Pakistan as per assigned mandate for conduct of elections.

The forum paid tribute to all martyrs and injured who sacrificed their blood during the process.

The commanders thanked brave people of Pakistan for their participation and whole hearted support for the Armed Forces during performance of their duty towards national cause.