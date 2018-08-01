Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

PPP asks MQM to make a choice between federal, Sindh govts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party  has asked the Muttahida Qaumi Movement to decide  wants to join the federal government or become part of the Sindh cabinet.

According to Geo News, PPP leadership had conveyed to the MQM leadership that the latter  would not be welcomed to the Sindh cabinet if it decides to join the PTI government in the center too.

Sources told Geo News that it was not possible that the MQM can become part of both the federal and provincial governments.

"MQM will have to chose one of them," said a source.

MQM has won 16 Sindh Assembly seats in the elections held on July 25 and six National National Assembly seats.

It has also been invited by the PTI to join the central government but the party has yet to make any decision 

