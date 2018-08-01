Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Contenders for Punjab CM, cabinet surface

Yasir Humayun and Mian Aslam Iqbal have emerged as front-runner  for the slot of Punjab chief minister, according to Geo News on Wednesday.

Chances of Aleem Khan has  reduced due to notices he has received from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog.

Name of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the vice chairman ofthe PTI, is alos out of consideration as he lost the election for a Punjab Assembly seat.

Those who have been considered as  the cabinet members  include Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Waris, Makhdoom Hashim, and Jawan Bakht. 

