Daughter flies last flight of airhostess mother before retirement from 38 years of service

NEW DELHI: A pilot’s tweet blew social media away as it went viral and flooded everyone’s heart with emotions and pride.

Air India pilot Ashrrita Chinchankar tweeted earlier informing people that soon she would be flying her mother’s retirement flight.



“Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with Air Indian after 38 years of service privileged to be her first officer tomorrow!,” she tweeted.

Soon after her tweet was shared and lauded, people gave her warm wishes for the journey while others wished to hear her announcement on flight.

On the other hand her mother Pooja Chinkchar couldn’t control her tears as her daughter flew her plane from Mumbai to Bangalore while the passengers clapped and hooted for the mother-daughter duo.

Pooja Chinkchar was also applauded for her services and dedication towards the company.

It was a mere coincidence that the flight Ashrrita was heading was a farewell flight of her mother, says a spokesperson from Air India.