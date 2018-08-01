Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Presidential Election to be held next month

Constitutional term of President Hussain is going to expire on September 8, but arrangements have yet to be finalized for the Presidential Elections.

Quoting sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan, Geo News reported that  t he election that was to be held on August 8 is now expected in the first week of September.

The sources said the Election Commission of Pakistan would issue schedule for the Presidential Election after completing electoral rolls.

They said the polling would take place 15 days after the sceduled is issued by the electoral body.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which has won majority of seats in the lower house of the parliament is expected to  win the slot of president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.


