Who is Drake and what is 'Kiki Challenge', or 'In My Feelings Challenge'

Many people attempting a viral dance have been injured in several countries, prompting the police across the world to warm citizens against doing the "Kiki challenge".

Also known as "In My Feelings challenge", the Kiki challenge involves jumping out of moving car and dancing alongside it to Drake's hit in "My Feelings" while the car continues moving.

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter. He is regarded as one of the most popular entertainers in the world, and one of the best-selling music artists of the 21st century.



Drake captured his number-one hit with "In My Feelings" on July 21, which also spawned the viral "#InMyFeelingsChallenge" or "#KiKiChallenge".



The trend began when Internet comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself dancing to the song.





Ever since the video was posted, a large number of people are attempting the challenge.

According to reports some videos show dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes or falling out of the cars.



