Pervaiz Khattak tenders unconditional apology for using foul language

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak has tendered unconditional apology before the Election Commission for using foul language during election campaign.

The Election Commission had put him on notice after he was reported to have used foul language against supporters of his rival parties.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza chaired a four member panel to hear the case against PTI leader who was represented by his lawyer Sinkandar Bashir Mohmand.

The lawyer said the ECP didn't mention the reason for issuing notice to his client.

The ECP chief then directed the staff to play video of the speech of the former CM.

Justice Sardar Raza said Mr Khattak used inappropriate language against women.

During the hearing, the lawyer for Khattak submitted a written statement on behalf of his client in which he tendered unconditional apology.

The lawyer said the PTI leader had also apologized on a Geo TV show.

The ECP adjourned the hearing till August 9, directing the lawyer to submit details and clippings of the show in which Mr Khattak apologized for his remarks.