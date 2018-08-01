Wed August 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Alamgir Khan of Fixit fame may contest by-election from Karachi NA-243

KARACHI: Fixit head Alamgir Khan is  among the  PTI members who could contest  by-election in Karachi National Assembly constituency NA-243 that was won by party chairman Imran Khan in the General Elections 2018 held on July 25, according to Geo News.

Imran Khan is reported to have decided to retain his hometown seat of NA-95 Mianwali after he won from all five seats in Karachi, Islamabad, Bannu, Lahore and Karachi.

Other who are interested in contesting the   by-election in the constituency are  Subhan Ali Sahil, Rasheed Godial and Ashraf Qureshi.

