Alamgir Khan of Fixit fame may contest by-election from Karachi NA-243

KARACHI: Fixit head Alamgir Khan is among the PTI members who could contest by-election in Karachi National Assembly constituency NA-243 that was won by party chairman Imran Khan in the General Elections 2018 held on July 25, according to Geo News.

Imran Khan is reported to have decided to retain his hometown seat of NA-95 Mianwali after he won from all five seats in Karachi, Islamabad, Bannu, Lahore and Karachi.

Other who are interested in contesting the by-election in the constituency are Subhan Ali Sahil, Rasheed Godial and Ashraf Qureshi.