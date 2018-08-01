Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan averts hockey boycott over allowance payments

KARACHI: Pakistan has averted an Asian Games boycott by its hockey players after the country´s federation gave assurances that overdue daily allowances would be paid in full before the multi-sports event begins in Indonesia later this month.

The Pakistan men´s team are the most successful at the Asian Games with eight gold medals but players had threatened to skip the upcoming edition after not being paid their allowances for the last six months.

However, captain Mohammad Rizwan Senior said on Tuesday that Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad Khokar had assured him unpaid allowances would be cleared before the Aug.18-Sept.2 Games and therefore the players would end their protest.

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games," Khokar was quoted as saying by local media.

"Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason. "If we don´t get the money I will pay the players through my own means.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

English referees will show cards to badly-behaved managers

English referees will show cards to badly-behaved managers
New Zealand to play Pakistan in UAE for full tour: NZC

New Zealand to play Pakistan in UAE for full tour: NZC
Kohli ready to trust his instincts against England

Kohli ready to trust his instincts against England
More pressure on lone spinner Rashid after Boycott blast

More pressure on lone spinner Rashid after Boycott blast
Load More load more