Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI tweets in Turkish after Erdogan congratulates Imran via phone

As felicitations continue to pour in from dignitaries all around the globe for the country’s  Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan also phoned and congratulated him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Twitter page tweeted.

In a post written in Turkish, PTI wrote:

The tweet translates to:

"President Erdogan congratulated Imran Khan by telephone."

According to a report published earlier, Erdogan offered his well wishes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed hope for the future government.

It was further revealed that the two leaders acknowledged new and improved relations between their countries, now that Pakistan is getting ready to establish a new government.

The president went on to convey great hospitality and expressed gratitude for the laudatory exchange of words.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sindh schools reopen after summer vacations

Sindh schools reopen after summer vacations
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged
Erdogan phones Shehbaz

Erdogan phones Shehbaz
SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences

SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences
Load More load more