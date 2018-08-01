PTI tweets in Turkish after Erdogan congratulates Imran via phone

As felicitations continue to pour in from dignitaries all around the globe for the country’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan also phoned and congratulated him, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Twitter page tweeted.

In a post written in Turkish, PTI wrote:

The tweet translates to:

"President Erdogan congratulated Imran Khan by telephone."

According to a report published earlier, Erdogan offered his well wishes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed hope for the future government.

It was further revealed that the two leaders acknowledged new and improved relations between their countries, now that Pakistan is getting ready to establish a new government.

The president went on to convey great hospitality and expressed gratitude for the laudatory exchange of words.