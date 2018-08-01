Sindh schools reopen after summer vacations

KARACHI: Students are returning to the studies as the public and private schools in the port city and across the Sindh province reopened after an extended summer vacations.

The government initially had announced to open schools on July 16, 2018, but the caretaker government later decided to keep them closed until July 31 in view of July 25 elections across the country.

Earlier on July 10, the summer vacations in the province had been extended by another two weeks by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department.

The education department secretary, Alia Shahid, had sent a summary to caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman, suggesting that the vacations be extended for another two weeks because the Election Commission of Pakistan had assigned teachers duties for the July 25 polls and hence they would be unable to report for work at schools.

The educational activities have also been resumed in some parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.