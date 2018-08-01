Passenger plane crashes on take off in northern Mexico

MEXICO: A passenger plane crashed on take off from the Durango airport in northern Mexico, said the airline that operated the flight.

Aeromexico said on Twitter it was "working to verify the information and gather details."

An AFP reporter at the scene saw dozens of lightly injured passengers leaving the plane, which was engulfed in gray smoke in a field. Witnesses said there were "about 80 injured."