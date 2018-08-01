Priyanka signs Hollywood film 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

MUMBAI: Days after she pulled out of the big budget Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra is reportedly all set to star in her next Hollywood film, 'Cowboy Ninja Vikings'.



According to report, the Quantico actor will be the leading lady in Cowboy Ninja Viking, an action drama from Universal Pictures. The film stars Chris Pratt as a multifaceted assassin, perhaps the title of the film being a dead giveaway.

Cowboy Ninja Vikings story centres around a lethal agent, play by Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, whose treatment by a psychotherapist leaves him with “an ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of the three titular personas”. The report added that details of the Priyanka’s role are not confirmed as of now but she will be the leading lady.

However, Priyanka keeps making news for more reasons that one. Her high-profile relationship with American singer Nick Jonas has been a fodder for gossip columns across the globe. The couple, who met at the Met Gala last year, made their relationship official when the duo were on a visit to Mumbai in June this year.

Priyanka was in Mumbai for the last couple of days to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.