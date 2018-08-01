Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka signs Hollywood film 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

MUMBAI: Days after she pulled out of the big budget Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra is reportedly all set to star in her next Hollywood film, 'Cowboy Ninja Vikings'.

According to report,  the Quantico actor will be the leading lady in Cowboy Ninja Viking, an action drama from Universal Pictures. The film stars Chris Pratt as a multifaceted assassin, perhaps the title of the film being a dead giveaway.

Cowboy Ninja Vikings story centres around a lethal agent, play by Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt, whose treatment by a psychotherapist leaves him with “an ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of the three titular personas”. The report added that details of the Priyanka’s role are not confirmed as of now but she will be the leading lady.

However, Priyanka  keeps making news for more reasons that one. Her high-profile relationship with American singer Nick Jonas has been a fodder for gossip columns across the globe. The couple, who met at the Met Gala last year, made their relationship official when the duo were on a visit to Mumbai in June this year.

Priyanka was in Mumbai for the last couple of days to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Fawad-Mahira chemistry attracts again: Indian media

Fawad-Mahira chemistry attracts again: Indian media

New trailer of action-packed ‘The Nut Cracker and The Four Realms’ is out

New trailer of action-packed ‘The Nut Cracker and The Four Realms’ is out
Meera claims to be a better actor than Priyanka Chopra

Meera claims to be a better actor than Priyanka Chopra

All you need to know about Ranveer and Deepika’s rumoured wedding

All you need to know about Ranveer and Deepika’s rumoured wedding
Load More load more