New Zealand to play Pakistan in UAE for full tour: NZC

LAHORE: New Zealand are set to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play Pakistan for a full tour that is likely to comprise three Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is in October-November, even though the fixtures are not announced yet.

This has been decided after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) declined to tour Pakistan for security concerns.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board hopes to convince New Zealand to play the T20I leg of the tour in Pakistan.

NZC had received a request to tour Pakistan earlier this year and was going to consult with security providers, the government, and the players.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003, just a year after a suicide bombing outside their team hotel in Karachi had cut their tour short.

Although they were given three months to analyse the situation, NZC had not sent any of their representatives to Pakistan to conduct any personal checks.