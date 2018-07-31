SC dismisses plea seeking stay order against vacating official residences

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of illegal residents of Martin Quarters, Karachi, for a stay order and directed the government to continue its action for vacating illegally occupied official residences.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Musheer Alam heard the case pertaining to illegally occupied government residences across the country.

The apex court had, earlier, ordered the retired employees and other illegal occupants to vacate the government quarters and directed the officials concerned to hear the petitions of individual residents and wrap up the matter within ten days.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioners pleaded that they had been living in the residences for last 20 years.

The residences were not the property of the federal government as the same were constructed on the evacuee property, they claimed.

They also claimed that they had themselves maintained the houses and the federal government had not spent even a single penny since 1980 for their maintenance.

To this, Justice Musheer Alam observed that the possession of a house would not turn legal even if someone had been living in the houses for 100 years.

No one except those presently in government service was entitled to government houses, he added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney General submitted a report stating total 4,168 government quarters had been occupied illegally.

Some 639 houses were occupied illegally in Martin quarters, 301 in Patel, and 49 in Garden and Pakistan Quarters, while residences in Bath Islands had been vacated.