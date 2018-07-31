Pakistan China agree on extending relations to work in aviation sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have mutually agreed on extending their bilateral relations and to work collectively particularly in aviation sector.

Different matters related to mutual cooperation in various sectors came under discussion in a meeting between Federal Minister for Aviation, Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing here on Tuesday, said a press release.

Besides, Director General Civil Aviation Authority, Hassan Baig, Senior officials of aviation division were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, while appreciating the role of caretaker government, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that the caretaker government has ensured the free, fair and transparent general election.

He highly commended the endeavors of caretaker setup for the smooth transition of government and expressed his satisfaction on overall conduct of general election.

He said caretaker government has made the successful democratic process, will further pave the way for the political stability in Pakistan, which is mandatory for the development of the country, he further added.

Minister thanked the Ambassador and apprised him regarding the steps taken for the uplift of aviation industry.

It was mutually decided to extend the cooperation for the development of airport projects and enhancement of air travel facilities between two countries.

Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi appreciated the cooperation of China for the construction and development of Gwadar Airport project under the exceptional project of CPEC.

Minister said that China and Pakistan are bosom friends and this strategic partnership is unique in many ways and both countries have undoubtedly supported each other through thick and thin adding that this relationship is gaining strength with every passing day.

Both sides affirmed to strengthen the regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure the prosperity and sustainable development of aviation sector.

Chinese Ambassador expressed that the cooperation of both countries in the aviation sector will further continue and assured to collaborate in different projects to further stimulate this relation.

He assured his support and affirmed that China is willing to work closely with Pakistan in aviation field.