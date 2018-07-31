Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

NAB summons PTI’s potential candidate for CM Punjab slot Aleem Khan

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and party’s favourite candidate for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan  has been summoned by National Accountability Bureau.

Sources said NAB Lahore has summoned PTI’s MPA-elected on August 8 over contradiction in the documents submitted in case pertaining to assets beyond the income.

Aleem Khan has received NAB notice, the sources further said.

PTI’s potential candidate for CM’s slot had appeared before the NAB officials before this, however, more record is being sought from him.

Sources said Abdul Aleem Khan owns several flats in UK and UAE, adding that he has failed to satisfy NAB officials over the assets in the ongoing investigation.

NAB is also investigating pertaining to Chaudhry Brothers’ assets as these also could not match their source of income, sources said and added that the anti-graft body has also summoned them in person on August 16.

