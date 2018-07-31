Tue July 31, 2018
World

July 31, 2018

Russia thanks Pakistan for rescuing stranded mountaineer

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday thanked Pakistani officials for rescuing a stranded Russian mountaineer.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani pilots for rescuing our compatriot,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

It said that the Russian Embassy in Islamabad was monitoring the situation.

On July 31, Pakistani military helicopters rescued Russian mountaineer Alexander Gukov, who had been stranded for several days without equipment or food at a height of 6,200 metres on Latok I in the northernmost administrative territory of Gilgit-Baltistan.

His climbing partner, Sergey Glazunov, fell to his death.

Gukov has been airlifted to a military hospital in the town of Skardu. His condition has been reported as grave.

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the hospital and met the Russian mountaineer. 

