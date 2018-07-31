PTI’s Tarin claims support of 18 independents in Punjab

BAHAWALNAGAR: PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin announced that another two independently-elected members of Punjab Assembly had joined his party.

Malik Umar Farooq, who won from Bahawalnagar and Ajmal Cheema both announced their decision to join PTI after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala.

“Ajmal Cheema defeated an old political family after running as an independent candidate in the elections,” Tarin told media persons at Bani Gala on Tuesday.

“I both welcome Ajmal Cheema and Malik Umar Farooq in PTI,” he said, adding that his party had offered the two lawmakers to become part of naya Pakistan.

“So far 18 independents have joined the PTI and negotiations are under way to bring more into the party’s fold. But we will invite only like-minded MPAs,” he said.