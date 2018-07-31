Pakistan celebrates 125th Birth Anniversary of Fatima Jinnah

Pakistan has marked the 125th birth anniversary of Mohtarma Fatima Ali Jinnah, also known as Mother of Nation. She is well-known for her notable contributions in the making of Pakistan.



The youngest among seven siblings, Fatima Jinnah was born on July 30, 1893. She stands as a role model for women for being a fabled advocate of women empowerment.



She embarked on the journey of independence and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League. She is esteemed for her bravery her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust organized a special event to pay tribute to the great leader of Pakistan Movement, according to the state-run Radio Pakistan.

Various organizations arranged seminars, conferences, discussions and debates to pay tributes to hard work and efforts of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for the country and the nation.

Fatima Jinnah backed her brother in all roughs and smooth leaving us a message on how to fight hurdles and obstacles with high spirits and determination.

She passed away at the age of 71 on July 9, 1967 due to heart-attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi.