Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BAP announces unconditional support to Imran Khan in Centre

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party has announced to back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre and in return Imran Khan’s party will support BAP in forming its government in Balochistan, Geo News reported.

This was announced by BAP leader Jam Kamal Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen while talking to media after holding meeting at Bani Gala.

BAP leader Jam Kamal said, “We have made unconditional alliance with PTI.”

He said BAP will back PTI in Centre and the latter will support us in Balochistan.

Jam Kamal went on to say BAP and PTI would run the affairs of Balochistan and centre as a coalition partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Tareen said PTI backs Jam Kam for Chief Minister Balochistan, adding that it is the right of BAP to bring their chief minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl
ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation

ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation
President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan

President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan
German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

Load More load more