BAP announces unconditional support to Imran Khan in Centre

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party has announced to back Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre and in return Imran Khan’s party will support BAP in forming its government in Balochistan, Geo News reported.



This was announced by BAP leader Jam Kamal Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen while talking to media after holding meeting at Bani Gala.

BAP leader Jam Kamal said, “We have made unconditional alliance with PTI.”

He said BAP will back PTI in Centre and the latter will support us in Balochistan.

Jam Kamal went on to say BAP and PTI would run the affairs of Balochistan and centre as a coalition partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Tareen said PTI backs Jam Kam for Chief Minister Balochistan, adding that it is the right of BAP to bring their chief minister.