Tue July 31, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

New trailer of action-packed ‘The Nut Cracker and The Four Realms’ is out

Based on Hoffman’s 1816 story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” Disney has geared up to launch its next thriller venture " The Nutcracker and the Four Realms".

The action-packed new trailer of the film directed jointly by Joe Johnston and Lasse Hallström has been released.

Rising child star Mackenzie Foy plays as Clara, who will be joined by Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Matthew Macfadyen.

The story centrals at All Clara who is a curious kid wanting a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a precious gift from his late mother. Later, she receives a gift from her God Father at Annual holiday Party that leads her to the craved key which eventually turns into a whole new parallel world.

There she finds the soldier of the gang mice and regents, named Phillips who introduces her to three realms: Land of Flowers, Land of sweets and Land of snowflakes. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger to redeem the key and get back to home safely.

The movie is slated to release on 2 November of this year.

