Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl

MULTAN: A police officer was detained after he and two of his companions were accused of raping a girl in Multan, officials said.

The additional sub inspector identified as Tariq and two of his aides had allegations placed on them for sexually assaulting a girl in the Shah Shams area.

According to the police official, the complaint was registered by the victim herself. “Assistant Sub-Inspector Tariq was arrested on the girl's complaint. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two suspects,” he stated.

The complaint was registered by the girl at Shah Shams Police Station subsequent to which she was shifted to a hospital where she was under medical observation.

In an earlier incident this year in January, another police official was arrested for assaulting and maligning a 15-year-old boy from Haripur.

The victim informed the police that the suspect after raping him had also recorded the act; which was later used to threaten him. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

BAP announces unconditional support to Imran Khan in Centre

BAP announces unconditional support to Imran Khan in Centre
ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation

ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation
President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan

President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan
German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

Load More load more