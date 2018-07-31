Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl

MULTAN: A police officer was detained after he and two of his companions were accused of raping a girl in Multan, officials said.

The additional sub inspector identified as Tariq and two of his aides had allegations placed on them for sexually assaulting a girl in the Shah Shams area.

According to the police official, the complaint was registered by the victim herself. “Assistant Sub-Inspector Tariq was arrested on the girl's complaint. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two suspects,” he stated.

The complaint was registered by the girl at Shah Shams Police Station subsequent to which she was shifted to a hospital where she was under medical observation.

In an earlier incident this year in January, another police official was arrested for assaulting and maligning a 15-year-old boy from Haripur.

The victim informed the police that the suspect after raping him had also recorded the act; which was later used to threaten him.