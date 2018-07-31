Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The oath taking ceremony of the prime minister would take place at the President House, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Tuesday, two days after reports emerged that PTI leadership wants a public ceremony swearing in ceremony.

The sources said the  ceremony could not be held outside the president on someone's wish.

Naeemul Haq, close aide to Imran Khan, had said Imran Khan would prefer a public oath taking ceremony. 

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to Imran Khan within the next few days.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl

Police official detained after being accused of raping a Multan girl
ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation

ECP rejects APC's demand for resignation
German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

German envoy Martin Kobler congratulates Pakistan on new government

Atif Khan finalized as KP chief minister

Atif Khan finalized as KP chief minister
Load More load more