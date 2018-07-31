President House rules out possibility of public oath taking ceremony for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The oath taking ceremony of the prime minister would take place at the President House, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Tuesday, two days after reports emerged that PTI leadership wants a public ceremony swearing in ceremony.

The sources said the ceremony could not be held outside the president on someone's wish.

Naeemul Haq, close aide to Imran Khan, had said Imran Khan would prefer a public oath taking ceremony.

President Mamnoon Hussain will administer oath to Imran Khan within the next few days.







