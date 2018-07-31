Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Atif Khan finalized as KP chief minister

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has finalized  name of Atif Khan as next chief minister of Khyber Paktunkhwa, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak is still lobbying for the post.

The TV channel reported that Khattak wants Asad Qaiser to become the chief minister if he is not given the slot.

