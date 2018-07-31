COAS offers job to handicapped voter as an act of gratitude

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday announced a job through the Pakistan Army for the physically handicapped girl from Lahore who cast her vote on the polling day.

A resident of Lahore, Fajar had stepped outside to exercise her democratic right inspite of being physically challenged and had urged the public on social media platforms to also cast their votes.

As an act of gratitude, the Pakistan Army publicized on Tuesday their decision of offering a job under the regulation of the army.

The announcement was made by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter where he stated that the country is need of strong and resilient individuals like Fajar who, aside from the job opportunity will also be given a chance to complete her education.



