Stranded Russian mountaineer rescued by Pak Army: ISPR

A stranded Russian mountaineer was rescued by Pakistan Army team on Tuesday from the Latok 1 mountain peak which is part of the Karakoram Range, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed.

Alexander Gukov had been deserted at a height of 20,650 feet for the past six days before being rescued today, read the statement.

Gukov’s food and water supplies had exhausted three days ago and the bad weather was making it difficult for helicopters to navigate him, the statement added.

According to Anna Piunova, coordinator of the rescue mission that started on July 26, Gukov needs medical attention as he is in a critical condition.

"He was rescued, they are flying to the hospital of city of Skardu," Piunova told a Russian news agency.

She also added that the rescue mission involved two Pakistani military helicopters as well.

Pakistani Army teams had earlier this month successfully managed to rescue two British mountaineers who were stranded on Ultar Sar mountain, located in Hunza Valley, after their tent was hit by an avalanche.