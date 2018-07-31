Tue July 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 31, 2018

Nawaz Sharif's health improving

ISLAMABAD: Two days after being shifted from jail, Nawaz Sharif is recuperating at PIMS hospital, according to Geo News on Tuesday.

The doctors, however, rejected reports about former prime minister being sent back to the jail as incorrect.

According to doctors, blood pressure and ECG reports of Mr Sharif were not completely normal last night and he is due to undertake fresh examination.

The TV channel reported that Heart Specialist Dr Naeem would conduct medical examination of Mr Sharif today.

The doctors at hospital said Nawaz Sharif's return to the Adial Jail was linked to his complete recovery about which the authorities would be informed.

Earlier this month, an accountability court had handed him down 10 years imprisonment in a corruption reference.

Two more references are pending with the court. 

