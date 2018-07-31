PTI proposes Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab Assembly speaker

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has proposed Chaudhyr Pervaiz Elahi as speaker of Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported citing unnammed sources on Tuesday.

The sources said that after claiming simple minority in the province, the party has launched consultation to fill the slots of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other important positions.

They said that the PTI wanted a powefurl personality to have the position of Spekaer and agreed on the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader.

The sources said the PTI's senior leadership has also approved the name of Pervaiz Elahi who will take the final decision