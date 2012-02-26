Briefs... SI sent to jail for drinking at marriage party By our correspondent GUJRANWALA: Police arrested a sub-inspector and five others, including a female dancer, from a marriage ceremony here on Friday night. Kalisuba Chowki in-charge SI Shafqatullah, dancer Eman alias Gurya, Sarwar, Farhan Abbas and Zameer Hussain were found drunk at Kashif’s henna ceremony. Accused police officer Shafqatullah was detailed to check illegal practice, but he instead of checking firing and other illegal activities joined the party and drank wine. SHO Hashim himself raided the party and arrested the accused police officer and others. Woman, daughter axed to death By our correspondent TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman and her daughter were axed to death at Kamalia on Saturday. Some unidentified people axed to death 40-year-old Naseem Bibi and her 10-year-old daughter Saima in their house. The reasons for their murder could not be ascertained. ANP pocketed funds meant for flood-hit areas: Sherpao By our correspondent NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Peopleís Party-Sherpao (PPP-S) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday blasted the Awami National Party-led provincial government for its failure to revive the flood-damaged infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The ANP-led government has pocketed the funds meant for the revival of the damaged infrastructure,” he told a public gathering held in connection with the death anniversary of his brother Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao in Kheshgi village here. Aftab Sherpao said the federal government was taking the plea that it had transferred all the funds to the provincial government but the damaged schools, hospitals and roads spoke volumes about the apathy of the rulers. Nadra workers protest sacking of colleagues By our correspondent OKARA: Employees of the National Database and Registration Authority office Okara, on Saturday, took out a protest rally against the sacking of their 60 colleagues. Former deputy manager Ahmad Naseer and his colleagues led the rally, ended in front of the local press club. Protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded reinstatement of all the fired employees of the Nadra. Five of a family hurt in gas cylinder blast By our correspondent TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded due to leakage in a house here on Saturday. Nadeem, Tasneem Bibi, her five years old son Ahad Raza, two years old son Ruman and seven years old son Zeeshan were badly injured when the gas cylinder in the kitchen of their house at Chak 360 GB, near Rajana exploded due to leakage. They were admitted to the district headquarter hospital. Later, Tasneem Bibi and Ahad Raza were referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in a critical condition. Nine schoolteachers suspended By our correspondent TOBA TEK SINGH: EDO Education Toqeer Hussain suspended nine teachers and a clerk for being absent from duty here on Saturday. The EDO raided Government High School Chak-430 JB and found teachers Hafiz Farooq, M Riaz, Abdul Qayyum, M Sadiq, Nazar Hussain, Liaqat Ali, Sajjad Ahmad and Idris Ahmad, including headmaster Saif-ur-Rehman and clerk Abid Hussain absent. The EDO wrote to the Secretary, Department of Education Punjab, to take action against them. Three gas pipelines blown up in Dera Bugti QUETTA: Three gas pipeline in the Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti were blown up here on Saturday, Levis sources said. Levis officials told that unidentified men had planted explosives along three gas pipelines supplying natural gas to plant and detonated it with remote control. Resultantly the gas supply from well no 15, 29 and 35 was disrupted. Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies’ personnel reached the site and cordoned around the entire area. Further investigation is underway. 13 accused held; liquor recovered ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested 13 accused and recovered four pistols, 30 litres of liquor and 1.5kg charas from their possession. According to the spokesman of Islamabad Police, SSP Mohammad Yousaf has directed the police to take stern action against the miscreants. Koral Police arrested Waqas Masih and recovered 30 litres liquor from his possession. CIA arrested Farooq Khan, Zabiullah, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Ashraf. Margalla Police arrested Mohammad Akbar. Bhara Kahu, Golra, Tarnol and Sabzi Mandi have arrested various accused including Mohammad Sher, Mohammad Arif, Amrait Singh. Cold weather forecast for Quetta QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast a cold weather for the city on Sunday with the maximum temperature expected to range between 10 degrees Centigrade and 12 degrees Centigrade and minimum expected to range between -05 C and -07 C. Cold weather has been forecast for the rest of the region. On Saturday, the highest temperature of 27 C was recorded at Turbat and the lowest of -06 C at Kalat. Six grenades recovered in DI Khan DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district police foiled a sabotage bid, recovering six hand grenades and explosive material in an abandoned house late here on Friday night. The Cantonment police said on Saturday that some unknown miscreants placed explosive material and six hand grenades in a vacant house at Syndicate road. They reached on the spot and recovered a 14-feet-long wire, besides six hand grenades and expolise powder. The police defused the hand grenades and took the ammunition into custody, registering a case. Drugs seized in Chaman QUETTA: Levis Forces on Saturday seized drugs worth millions of rupee during a routine checking. Levis official told APP that on suspicion, Levis personnel deployed at Bypass area of Chaman checked a vehicle and recovered drugs from its hidden cavity. “Worth of seized drugs was in millions,” Levy official added. However, he said that the drug peddlers fled. Further investigation is underway. Gunmen injure security guard in Sui QUETTA: Unknown gunmen shot at and injured security guard deployed at well No-75 of Sui Southern Gas Company in Sui area of Balochistan, Police said. “Security Guard Asadullah suffered shots when armed men opened fire at him, police said adding the assailants managed to escape. The injured was moved to PPL hospital for medical aid. Local administration has started a probe into the incident. Man dies of suffocation QUETTA: A man died of gas suffocation in Faqir Mohammad Road area, police said on Saturday. According to police, the man identified as Mohammad Ayaz forgot to switch off the gas heater before going to sleep late on Friday night. As the oxygen of the room was consumed, he suffocated to death. The dead body of the victim was shifted to civil hospital Quetta and after autopsy handed over to its relatives. Man injured in Chagai attack CHAGAI: One person has been injured in a firing incident in Chagai district on Saturday. Levies Force officials told APP that unknown gunmen attacked and opened fire at Abdul Reasheed in Baraicha area adjacent to Pak-Afghan border in the district, injuring him. The assailants managed to escape. The wounded was rushed to Sheikh Fahd hospital for medical treatment. The Levies Force has registered FIR against the attackers and started investigation into the incident. One dies in Watan Card centre collapse MUZAFFARGARH: A man died when the wall and gate of a Watan Card centre collapsed in Kot Addu on Saturday. According to police, a flood victim, identified as Muhammad Ramazan, resident of Qasba Gujrat, died when the wall and gate of the centre set up at Government Elementary College Kot Addu collapsed due to jostling of people. Dozens were also injured in the incident. The district administration closed the centre temporarily after the incident. The police started investigation while the district coordination officer set up a four-member committee to probe the matter. Mortar shell kills four children in Bara PESHAWAR: At least four children were killed and four others were injured when a mortar shell hit a house in Bara Tehsil of Khyber Agency on Saturday. Political authorities of Khyber Agency said a mortar shell fired from unknown location fell on the house of Muhammad Ali Khan in Akakhel area, killing four children and injuring four others including women. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The house was completely destroyed in the attack. Three killed in road accidents SARGODHA: Three people were killed in two different accidents near here on Saturday. Police said Touqeer and Qaiser of Bhulwal were travelling by a car when their vehicle collided with a truck. Resultantly, both received injuries and were shifted to DHQ hospital where they died. In another incident, a motorcyclist crashed into a tree near Chak 56 NB and died on the spot. Two killed in Bannu By our correspondent BANNU: Two persons were shot dead here on Saturday. The sources said accused Tanzullah and Khazral opened fire and killed Khayal Marjan in Kurramgarhi. In another incident a minor girl was killed. Dengue data control room established By our correspondent LAHORE: DCO Lahore Ahad Khan Cheema said that strategy to control the possible attack of dengue had been formulated with the consultation of foreign trained experts, and Dengue Data Control Room had also been established at Town Hall. Data control room has been established with the cooperation of the IT Department asunit. The DCO Lahore said that indoor and outdoor activities regarding dengue were being monitored, and responsibilities had been assigned at union council level in every town. He said the district government was fully equipped to cope with the possible attack of dengue, and a broad plan had been prepared in this regard. ‘Punjab govt increases health budget’ By our correspondent LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour Welfare Haji Ehsaan-ud-Din-Qureshi has said the government has increased the health budget, and additional resources have been provided to accelerate efforts for prompt achievement of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). The major focus is on protecting the health of people through strengthening of Primary Health Care & Disease Preventive Programmes. The minister said this while talking to various delegations on Saturday.

