Will accept Imran Khan’s decision on CM’s slot: Pervaiz Khattak

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has said that he would accept PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision pertaining to CM’s slot in the province.



Following a meeting with MPs elected, Pervaiz Khattack ruled out any grouping in PTI, saying “Whatever Imran Khan will decide for me, I will accept it.”

Earlier, Geo News had reported that Khattak was adamant on getting hold of previously-held position back with another senior PTI leader Atif Khan standing in his way.

While the PTI chief himself has at numerous points tried convincing Khattak to let the former KP education minister get hold of the post, Khattak has remained firm on his decision, according to the report.

“They have offered the post of President, Speaker of the National Assembly and all of the important ministries but none of these suits me,” he told to Geo TV.