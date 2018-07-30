Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese Ambassador meets Imran Khan, congratulates him on victory

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Yao Jing and deputy Chief Lijian Zhao on Monday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his election victory.

Chinese Ambassador Yao highly appreciated Imran Khan's positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations, adding that China is willing to work together with the new government to push China-Pakistan relations to a new level.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CNN presenter receives 'torrent of abuse' for interviewing Reham Khan

CNN presenter receives 'torrent of abuse' for interviewing Reham Khan

Chaudhry Shujaat pledges PML-Q’s support for PTI

Chaudhry Shujaat pledges PML-Q’s support for PTI
China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections

China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections
Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI

Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI
Load More load more