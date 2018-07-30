Chinese Ambassador meets Imran Khan, congratulates him on victory

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Yao Jing and deputy Chief Lijian Zhao on Monday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his election victory.



Chinese Ambassador Yao highly appreciated Imran Khan's positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations, adding that China is willing to work together with the new government to push China-Pakistan relations to a new level.