Chaudhry Shujaat pledges PML-Q’s support for PTI

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that his party will extend its full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to form governments at centre and in Punjab.

“We fully back Imran Khan’s manifesto and vision for Pakistan’s future,” said Chaudhry Shujaat after meeting PTI chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Monday.

The PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met Khan and congratulated him on his historic win in the parliamentary elections.

On the other hand, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry claimed that it had got the required numbers to form governments in Islamabad and three provinces.