Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chaudhry Shujaat pledges PML-Q’s support for PTI

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that his party will extend its full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to form governments at centre and in Punjab.

“We fully back Imran Khan’s manifesto and vision for Pakistan’s future,” said Chaudhry Shujaat after meeting PTI chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Monday.

The PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met Khan and congratulated him on his historic win in the parliamentary elections.

On the other hand, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry claimed that it had got the required numbers to form governments in Islamabad and three provinces. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections

China congratulates Imran Khan, PTI on winning elections
Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI

Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI
PTI gets required number to form govt in Punjab, Centre, claims Fawad Chaudhry

PTI gets required number to form govt in Punjab, Centre, claims Fawad Chaudhry
PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP agree on new opposition alliance, APC

PML-N, PPP, MMA, ANP agree on new opposition alliance, APC
Load More load more