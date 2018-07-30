Kangana Ranaut hopes for another five years of Modi's tenure

India’s highly lauded actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday praised the Indian premier Narendra Modi expressing hopes that the “rightful leader of democracy” gets elected again in the 2019 elections.



Attending the screening of short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ inspired by the life and times of Modi, the Queen starlet holding the leader at an exalted pedestal stated: "The film has been made beautifully. It shows how Prime Minister Modi being a sensitive child went through such extreme circumstances. But I feel this film is not about him. Rather it is about us - how the society needs to be together to rise. This film is just a small part of his life.”

Upon being asked to evaluate Modi’s tenure, the 31-year-old actor stated: "He is the most deserving candidate. It's not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well deserved place which he has earned after sheer hardwork. So, there shouldn't be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister."

She went on to hope that her country elects the present supremo again in the coming elections next year.

“Why not? Five years are very less to take the nation out of a pit. Our country is in a pit, we need to pull it out," she stated.