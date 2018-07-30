Former Sindh governor urges MQM-P to snub PTI

PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair has called on MQM-P leaders to forge an alliance with his party at the centre.

Speaking to the media after visiting MQM-P Bahadurabad office, Zubair said the two parties would continue to remain in touch, noting MQM also has voiced its reservations about the transparency of elections.

“We have discussed political situation in Karachi and election results,” he said, urging the MQM not to joint PTI-led ruling government.

Speaking on this occasion, MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was involved in the rigging of elections for the first time.

"The failure of the result transmission system shows that ECP was unsuccessful in its task. The returning officers must recount votes as per the law,” he demanded.

With regards to Form 45, he questioned where was it filled? "Who knows where it was filled as the polling agents weren’t present at the time votes were being counted."

When asked about the Karachi operation, Zubair clarified that it was held to bring peace to the city.

"Karachi operation was not against MQM," he said.